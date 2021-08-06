Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $140.07 and last traded at $138.21, with a volume of 8303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.66.

The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%.

WK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,308,650. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after buying an additional 736,473 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,218,000 after buying an additional 240,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

