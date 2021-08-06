Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.10. 518,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

