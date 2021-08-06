Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of WINT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 510,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.07. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

