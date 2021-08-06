Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Announces Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $217.51 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.56.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

