William Blair Weighs in on Compass Diversified’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Compass Diversified in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -200.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.