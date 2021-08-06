William Blair Comments on Emerson Electric Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Emerson Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

