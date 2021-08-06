William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

LDOS opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

