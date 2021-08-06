Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBRBY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $8.04 on Friday. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.