Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

