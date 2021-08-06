Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.05.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.98. 140,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.70. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.