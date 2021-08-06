Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE:IGI opened at $22.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

