Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.