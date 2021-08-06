Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. 7,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.70.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.