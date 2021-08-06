Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,592 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,420,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. 822,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,297,490. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

