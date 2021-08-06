Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.17.

Nevro stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

