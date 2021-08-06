Welch & Forbes LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 6elm Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% in the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $1,773,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $150.32 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.09.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.