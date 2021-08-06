Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

