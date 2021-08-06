Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $284.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $284.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.