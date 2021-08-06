Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

