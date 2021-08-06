Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,944 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $125,404,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,810,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on SU. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.