Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $52,431,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

ILMN opened at $515.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

