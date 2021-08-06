Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 42.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

