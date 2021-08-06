Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 1,311 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after buying an additional 433,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.