Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

8/2/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $94.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $79,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 739,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,914,000 after buying an additional 95,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,935 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,673,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

