Wedbush Weighs in on SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.78. 727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,603. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

