Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The GEO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $7.62 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

