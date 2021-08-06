Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.67). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of SAGE opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

