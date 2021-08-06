Wealthpoint LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,245,000 after buying an additional 741,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,858,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,302,000 after purchasing an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,535,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after purchasing an additional 80,439 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18.

