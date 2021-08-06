Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $330.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $355.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.24.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W opened at $276.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. Analysts expect that Wayfair will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.