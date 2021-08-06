Wayfair (NYSE:W) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.52 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%.

Wayfair stock traded down $12.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,252 shares of company stock worth $3,057,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

