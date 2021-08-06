WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Tops $290.13 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. WAX has a total market cap of $290.13 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00086246 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,767,275,836 coins and its circulating supply is 1,693,513,225 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

