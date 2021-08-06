Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $155.92 and last traded at $155.65, with a volume of 2533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.49.

The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,855 shares of company stock worth $6,413,603 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after buying an additional 221,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,945,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.