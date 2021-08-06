Waters (NYSE:WAT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $397.30 and last traded at $394.52, with a volume of 386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $391.75.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.21.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

