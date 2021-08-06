Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 1st

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.256 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE WCN traded up C$1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$158.89. 59,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,660. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$122.13 and a 1-year high of C$161.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$150.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.58 billion and a PE ratio of 149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total value of C$1,747,452.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,640,242.56.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

