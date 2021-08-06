Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.
Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
NYSE WCN opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.54 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.
In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
