Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NYSE WCN opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.54 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

