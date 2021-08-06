Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKLN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.20. Walker Lane Exploration shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 15,853 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.

Walker Lane Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the exploration of gold, silver and other precious minerals prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

