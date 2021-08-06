Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James cut their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Wabash National stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Wabash National has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

