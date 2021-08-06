W Green Pay (WGP) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $182,930.08 and $9,550.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00058870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.91 or 0.00917113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00097605 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00042865 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

