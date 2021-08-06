Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $44,374.12 and $745.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.