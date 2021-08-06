Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VNT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,421. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94.

Get Vontier alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.