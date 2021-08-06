Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.38 ($75.74).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock opened at €58.46 ($68.78) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.36. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.