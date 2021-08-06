Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.38 ($75.74).

ETR VNA opened at €58.46 ($68.78) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €55.36. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

