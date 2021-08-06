Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VNA. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.38 ($75.74).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €58.46 ($68.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.36. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

