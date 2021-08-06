Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

