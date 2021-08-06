Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $479,000 Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,526 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOV opened at $106.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The stock has a market cap of $659.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.65.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.