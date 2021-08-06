Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 123,063 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,063 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 2,508.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Catalent by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,074,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

