Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 88.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91,229 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.91 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 608.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

