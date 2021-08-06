Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 812,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

