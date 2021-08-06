Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $356,000 in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.18 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

