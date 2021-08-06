Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.16.
Shares of VLPNY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 5,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $9.40.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
