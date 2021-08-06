Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.16.

Shares of VLPNY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 5,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

